Classes for low-income parents, grandparents aim to reduce ‘food gap’

RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) – Many low-income families don’t qualify for assistance or just qualify for a little bit, but a collaboration among organizations in York County aims to change that.

The York County Food Alliance includes numerous groups including Penn State Extension, WellSpan Health, and Lifepath Christian Ministries.

They hold Lifepath to Healthy Eating classes once a week for seven weeks for parents or grandparents with children under 19 in what’s known as the “food gap.” This includes families 185 percent or more over the poverty line who rely on charitable programs.

The classes are held twice a year. They’re going on now in Red Lion, and the group is looking to have the next ones in southern York County.

York County’s poverty level is 10.9 percent. It has an 11.7 percent food insecurity rate, meaning families may not know where their next meal is coming from. Forty to 42 percent of people who are food insecure in York County fall in the food gap.

