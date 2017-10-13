Celebration of Life Ceremony at Shippensburg University for Las Vegas victim

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Nearly 1000 people gathered at the Luhrs Performing Arts Center to remember the life of Coach Bill Wolfe who died after being wounded during the Las Vegas shootings.

Most were wearing blue and white to honor Wolfe’s favorite team, Penn State.

Wolfe and his wife were celebrating their 20th anniversary and were listening to Jason Aldean perform when shots were fired.

Friday night’s celebration drew people from all over the region.

Alicia Hicks is from York County. She didn’t know Bill that well, but she felt compelled to attend the ceremony.

“I know his wife,” said Hicks. “But listening to all the stories about him, made me feel like I know him a little better now.”

Hicks says that the family talked about their appreciation for all the support that they have received from the community and from people that they didn’t even know.

Lorrie Simon says the celebration helped others who were struggling with Bill’s death.

“There was no mention of what happened to him,” said Simon. “There was just a lot of laughter when people talked about some of the funny things he had said over the years.”

