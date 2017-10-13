AG announces crackdown on student loan debt-relief scams

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s attorney general wants to hear from people who believe they’ve been scammed by a company promising debt relief from their student loans.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro said his office is working with the Federal Trade Commission and 11 other attorneys general to crack down on scammers who make false promises of debt relief.

Shapiro’s office this month sued Student Loan Relief. He said the Texas company engaged in unfair and deceptive acts targeting Pennsylvania consumers with student loan debt.

He said because of the deceptive conduct, those consumers now owe more on their student loans, have higher monthly student loan payments, and have suffered lost opportunities for loan forgiveness.

Student borrowers who believe they were scammed by a company promising debt relief should call the Bureau of Consumer Protection at 1-800-441-2555 or email scams@attorneygeneral.gov.