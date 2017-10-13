2 charged in Dillsburg man’s drug overdose, drowning

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Dillsburg men are accused of dumping a partially clothed man along a creek and leaving him to die on a freezing December night after he overdosed on drugs.

Malachi P. Scripko, 20, and Jacob S. White, 23, are charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit involuntary manslaughter, and other charges in the death of Caleb Harley.

Harley, 25, also of Dillsburg, was found dead along the Yellow Breeches Creek in Monroe Township on Dec. 17. The temperature on the previous night was below freezing, and an autopsy showed Harley died from a combination of freshwater drowning, hypothermia, and multiple drug toxicity, state police in Carlisle said in a news release.

Police said Scripko and White drove Harley to Harrisburg to buy heroin, and Harley overdosed when the drug turned out to be a more potent opioid called furanylfentanyl. Instead of getting medical help, police said the pair dumped Harley along Creek Road then stole his wallet and drugs.

Scripko and White were sent to Cumberland County Prison on $250,000 bail each. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Oct. 23.