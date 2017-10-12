Val’s Kids: Ivy

Ivy is an adventurous girl who enjoys trying something new. Ivy loves singing and musicals, her favorites; Hairspray and all things Disney. Ivy showed off her artistic side at a recent visit to Color Me Mine in Harrisburg. She is a great cook, especially when it comes to making sweet and spicy spaghetti with brownies for dessert. Ivy‘s favorite activities, swim team and track.Ivy loves math too. “I‘m smart, I‘m very funny, very outgoing,” said Ivy.

“We are looking for one mother or two moms for her a family ready to chat and keep up with her,”Katie Juliana, Adoption Worker said. Ivy likes dogs and would like an adoptive home with some. Ivy is still in contact with her half-brother and this relationship is important to her.Ivy would like an adoptive family that is willing to keep the connection going.