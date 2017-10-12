Trust fund set up for Shippensburg coach

By Published:
Bill Wolfe Jr. (Credit: Pictures Plus)

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A trust fund has been established for the children of a Shippensburg coach who was killed in the Las Vegas shooting.

Donations can be sent to:

Bill Wolfe Children’s Fund
C/O Members 1st
P.O. Box 2110
Mechanicsburg, PA 17055

Wolfe, a Little League and elementary school wrestling coach, was in Las Vegas to celebrate his 20th wedding anniversary. He and his wife were attending a country music festival when a gunman opened fire on the crowd from a hotel.

A celebration of life ceremony will take place on Friday at the Luhrs Performing Arts Center on the campus of Shippensburg University. It begins at 6:30 p.m.

The family asks that if anyone has stories or favorite memories to share, they should e-mail them to billwolfememorial74@yahoo.com.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help Wolfe’s family.

