Trump praises release of family long held by Taliban-linked group

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – President Donald Trump is praising the release of a family long held by Taliban-linked group.

U.S. officials say Pakistan secured the release of Caitlan Coleman of Stewartstown and her husband, Canadian Joshua Boyle, who were abducted five years ago while traveling in Afghanistan. The couple had been held by the Haqqani network in Pakistan. Their three children were born in captivity.

Trump called it a “positive moment” for the country’s relationship with Pakistan.

“The Pakistani government’s cooperation is a sign that it is honoring America’s wishes for it to do more to provide security in the region,” Trump said in a statement Thursday. “We hope to see this type of cooperation and teamwork in helping secure the release of remaining hostages and in our future joint counterterrorism operations.”

Trump hinted at the family’s release when he pitched his tax reform plan in Middletown on Wednesday.

“America is being respected again,” he said. “Something happened today where a country that totally disrespected us called with some very, very important news. And one of my generals came in, they said, you know, I have to tell you, a year ago they would have never done that. It was a great sign of respect.”

“You’ll probably be hearing about it over the next few days,” he continued. “But this is a country that did not respect us. This is a country that respects us now. The world is starting to respect us again, believe me.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.