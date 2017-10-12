Trinity & Cedar Cliff QBs raising money for ALS cure

How much is a touchdown worth? Six points right? For Tommy Kirchhoff it’s worth a whole lot more than that.

Tommy is Trinity High School’s quarterback. He wears number 14 just like his father.

“It means a lot,” Tommy says. “It’s an honor for me, growing up I always wanted to wear that number sometimes an older kid had it and I couldn’t but I’d always ask if I could have it.”

Tommy’s dad, Tom Kirchhoff led Cedar Cliff to a state finals appearance in 1988, he later went on to star at Lafayette College and even had a brief career with the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I think that influenced me to love football as much as I did playing all the time he never forced us to do it,” Tommy says.

Tommy is the oldest of four. Everything changed for his family in 2010.

“They call my brother and I down they were crying,” Tommy remembers. “We talked for two hours about what the disease was because I had never heard of it at the time.”

Tom was diagnosed with ALS also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Over the next fives years he’d lose the ability to walk, speak, swallow, and breath.

“Going from playing football every day in the back yard and the living room to him not being able to throw… it was tough,” Tommy says.

“You’re essentially trying to help someone through the dying process while still living,” says Tommy’s mom and Tom’s wife Staci.

Six months later, Staci would discover she had stage three melanoma.

“You’re trying to deal with your own health your husbands health and your children and their mental health, which is ultimately the most important thing,” Staci says.

Staci was able to win her battle with cancer, unfortunately right now ALS is a fight that can’t be won.

“I didn’t realize how hard it was going to be when he actually did pass,” Tommy remembers.

The day was March 10th 2015.

“It was tough you just see his breathing machine going, but hes not moving,” Tommy remembers. “You take off the breathing machine, he’s like shaking and then all of a sudden he stops shaking and that was tough to look at.”

Which brings us to today. Tommy’s best friend is current Cedar Cliff quarterback Bobby Whalen. He grew up with Tommy, the two are practically blood.

“He might be closer than some people I’m blood related too so it was really hard,” Bobby says. “I spent a lot of time at their house.”

Bobby’s dad played football with Tom at Cedar Cliff. After everything the family had been through he wanted to help.

“I was just going to do it by myself and then I thought about it me and Tommy are both quarterbacks, we’re both 14 and it’s for his dad so I definitely wanted him to be a part of it,” Bobby says.

“So he said I want to do something where people can donate money, fill out donations, donate for every touchdown we score,” Tommy explains.

And We Will W1n 4 ALS was born. With every touchdown Tommy or Bobby score a donation is made to Project ALS a non profit organization. We Will Win is what Tom used to say while he was fighting the disease. The 1 and the 4 represent the number he, Tommy, and Bobby all share.

“Our goal was originally 50 thousand but in the first two weeks we instantly increased it to 100 thousand dollars.” Tommy says.

And they are almost there.

Pledges on the website are up to two thousand dollars per touchdown, that’s a pace of 75 thousand dollars by seasons end.

“Their father has to be beaming from heaven,” Staci says.

So whats a touchdown really worth??? Everything.

“Every time I throw a touchdown I think of him, every time I throw a pass and it goes for a long gain… I think of him and how he raised me to be.”

If you’d like to donate to We Will W1n 4 ALS, you can find join the cause HERE