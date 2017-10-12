Très Bonne Année: Benefiting the Whitaker Center

By Published:

The black-tie Gala features a lavish hors d’oeuvres reception and silent auction at Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts, followed by a multi-course dinner and live auction at the Hilton Harrisburg. Très Bonne Année has raised $5.4 Million in 16 years.  This year’s goal is $400,000!

Leading up to the event, there will be two wine tastings—a Master’s level and a Vitner’s Tasting on October 13th. They’ll feature will feature rare and super premium level wines.  Guests will have an opportunity to explore their wine knowledge and take it to a new level with a selection of outstanding wines selected for their superior character and style.

The Gala is on the 14. For additional registration details, visit their website.

