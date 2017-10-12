Town rejoices over family’s release by Taliban-linked group

STEWARSTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A small Pennsylvania town is rejoicing over news that a young woman and her family have been released after being held captive for years by a Taliban-linked group.

U.S. officials announced Thursday that Pakistan had secured the release of Caitlan Coleman of Stewartstown, Pennsylvania; her husband, Canadian Joshua Boyle; and their three children, who they had in captivity.

Neighbors of Coleman’s parents, Jim and Lyn Coleman, say they can’t imagine how thrilled the couple must be about the chance they’ll get to see their grandchildren for the first time.

Family members remain inside the house in rural Stewartstown, about 40 miles north of Baltimore, where Coleman grew up.

Coleman was abducted five years ago while traveling in Afghanistan with her husband. She was pregnant at the time with her first child.

Neighbor Karen Nycum says it must have been hard for her parents “maintaining that hope.”