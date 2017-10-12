Tips sought in armed robbery at Dairy Queen

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to identify a suspect in the robbery of a Dairy Queen restaurant.

Spring Garden Township police released images from the store’s surveillance camera. They said a man in his late teens or early 20’s pointed a handgun at an employee and demanded money on Wednesday around 7:15 p.m.

The suspect is described as 5’7″ to 5’8″ tall and thin. He was said to be wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with “AERO Athletics” printed in white letters on the front, black pants, and black sneakers.

He was last seen running north toward York.

Anyone with information is asked to call Spring Garden police at 717-843-081 or York County Crime Stoppers at 800-722-0991.