Teen raising awareness in mother’s memory

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — In the ultimate act of love, a daughter is raising awareness about domestic violence in her mother’s memory.

Hannah Keefer lost her mother at the age of 6. Kim Houser-Keefer was killed as she was waiting to pick up Hannah at Highland Elementary School. Her ex-boyfriend shot her and then took his own life.

“It’s just an everyday thing, I wake up and think about my mom and the fact that other people are going through the same thing she’s gone through,” said Keefer.

Now 18 years old, Hannah is a senior at Cedar Cliff High School. She’s holding a fundraiser at the Subway where she works. Ten percent of the day’s proceeds will go to Domestic Violence Services of Cumberland and Perry Counties.

The dine and donate goes until 10 p.m. Thursday.

Online: DVSCP