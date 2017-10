LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man has been arrested for a shooting incident that injured another man early Sunday.

Felix L. Trevino, 22, is charged with aggravated assault in connection with the incident in the 100 block of North Duke Street.

Police officers called to the scene around 3 a.m. found the victim with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to a local hospital.

Trevino was arrested Wednesday and sent to Lancaster County Prison on $250,000 bail.