Sheetz donates $150,000 to Red Cross for hurricane relief

WHTM Staff Published:

ALTOONA, Pa. (WHTM)– Pennsylvania based Sheetz donated $150,000 to the American Red Cross for hurricane relief.

560 Sheetz stores accepted donations from customers and then Sheetz matched that total.

“Just the amount of money we raised in the 23 or 24 days we were doing it at the store was significantly more than we would usually raise for any other cause, so I know our employees were a big piece of that,” said Joe Sheetz, President/CEO of Sheetz

All of the money will go toward food shelter and basic supplies for hurricane victims.

