Presidential visit brings little drama to Midstate

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – More than 1,000 people were invited to an event Wednesday to hear President Donald Trump talk about his tax reform plan inside an Air Force Reserve hangar in Middletown.

As soon as Air Force One landed, dozens of protesters and a few supporters were standing at a nearby parking lot to get a glimpse of Trump off the plan.

Joan Fulton protested at the Capitol on Wednesday morning and then went to Harrisburg International Airport for the event. She says the Trump plan is nothing new.

“It is the same trickle down theory that we heard from previous presidents,” said Fulton. “It didn’t work before, and it will not work this time.”

Casey Winters, a freshman at Penn State Harrisburg, says he missed seeing the president, but he likes what he is doing in the White House.

“He stuck to his worth of what he said he was going to do,” said Winters. “And he is being straightforward with people, and not everyone likes that.”

No incidents were reported by police following the event.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.