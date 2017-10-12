Power of the Purse: Bettering the Lives of Women!

By Published:

The 6th Annual Power of the Purse is a fundraising event hosted by the Women’s Fund, a special initiative of The Foundation for Enhancing Communities, to celebrate a women’s ability to collectively make a charitable impact and create lasting change in our community.

Proceeds from the event are invested in the Women’s Fund endowment from which grants are made annually to nonprofit organizations that focus on bettering the lives of women and girls in the South Central PA counties of Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lebanon, and Perry, and the Dillsburg Area.

Some event highlights include a purse silent auction, cash bar, and plated luncheon! The event kicks off at 11:30am on Friday, November 3,at the West Shore Country Club. Details can be found here.

