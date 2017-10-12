Pennsylvania must do better cybersecurity job, watchdog says

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s auditor general says a survey of nearly 1,000 school districts and municipalities finds that most do not employ a cyber security professional or consult with one.

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said Thursday that the state must do a better job helping its school districts and municipalities protect their data. He says sensitive data includes Social Security numbers, health records, student records and more and that the threaty of cyber theft isn’t going away.

He says more than two-thirds of the school districts and municipalities that responded don’t employ or consult a cyber security professional. The survey says most also feel they need more resources to boost cybersecurity, including additional funding, a resources center to answer questions and a statewide agency to turn to in emergencies.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s