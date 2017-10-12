No charges for officers who fatally shot armed man

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Two unidentified Pennsylvania police officers who shot and killed an armed man will not be charged criminally.

Mifflin County District Attorney Chris Torquato says a state police investigation found the officers justified in the April 26 shooting of 53-year-old Charles Bossinger in Lewistown.

Torquato says the Lewistown officers encountered Bossinger after a 911 call reported the sound of gunfire and a man threatening to shoot himself with a rifle. The investigation found that Bossinger refused commands to drop his gun and raised it at an officer who had fallen to the ground. Both officers then fired.

Torquato says the officers’ names will not be released publicly.

