New Cumberland standoff ends in arrest

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – New Cumberland Middle School was placed on lockdown and surrounding streets were closed when police made an arrest Thursday morning at a home in the 800 block of Bridge Street.

Police were called to the home around 2:45 a.m. Six hours later, police used a flash-bang device to disorient the man, who was then arrested on charges including simple assault, reckless endangerment, terroristic threats, and illegal possession of a firearm.

“The individual was apprehended in the residence,” Cumberland County public information officer John Bruetsch said. “No injuries to him or to the SRT team or New Cumberland police that are here.”

The man’s name was not immediately released.