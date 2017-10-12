Man arrested for human trafficking

By Published:
Willie J. Johnson (Northern York County Regional Police Department)

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have arrested a man accused of trafficking women in prostitution in Manchester Township.

Willie J. Johnson, 57, of Catasauqua, is accused of trafficking six women between 2014 and 2017, Northern York County Regional police said.

Johnson, in turn, would provide the women with heroin and lodging at local motels, police said.

Authorities said they’ve been investigating Johnson since June 10 when a woman told police that Johnson was trafficking her and other women.

Johnson is charged with trafficking in individuals, involuntary servitude, possession with intent to deliver, and criminal use of a communication facility.

He is being held in the York County Prison without bail.

