Local scout leaders applaud decision to welcome girls into Boy Scouts

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Candi Dirian has a son and daughter, and both are in scouts. She loves the impact the organizations have had on her teenaged children.

“It’s given them both a lot of confidence and independence,” Dirian said.

Dirian once served as the leader of her son’s Boy Scouts troop. She now leads Girl Scout Troop 70262 and said she was thrilled when she learned Boy Scouts will start welcoming girls.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for the girls,” she said. “I would like to remind people that girl scouting originated from boy scouts.”

Not everyone sees it that way. The Girl Scouts of the USA have criticized the move, saying the decision was driven by the financial struggles of the Boy Scouts.

Matthew Adams, chief executive of the Pennsylvania Dutch Council, Boys Scouts of America, said he understands that some people are frustrated. He said some troops might struggle with the transition, but he also suggested a stronger scouting experience.

“I have worked with the Boy Scouts for 22 years and I’m a product of the program,” Adams said. “[I] know the value of character development, citizenship training, and mental and physical fitness. I say to myself, why wouldn’t that be a good thing for girls to be able to learn as well?”