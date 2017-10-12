Lebanon Catholic student charged with making school threats

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have charged a 16-year-old student at Lebanon Catholic School for threats he made to a classmate.

Lebanon police said the teen told a 16-year-old girl not to come to school Thursday because he was “going to do it.” He made a finger gun with his hand when closing a classroom door and told her no one could leave the room, police said.

He made the threat twice on Wednesday and told the girl he would “kill her” if she told anyone, police said.

Investigators said the conversations took place days after the student posed with two guns and posted the picture on social media. Police said they seized the realistic airsoft guns.

The teen was charged with terroristic threats and been detained by Lebanon County Juvenile Probation.

As a precaution, police were at the school when students arrived Thursday morning.

Police said they have no indication other students are involved in the threats. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lebanon police at 717-272-2054 or Crime Stoppers at 717-270-9800.