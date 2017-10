HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Repair work on the John Harris Bridge will close the right lane of Interstate 83 northbound on Sunday.

The work at the Second Street exit is scheduled Sunday between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m., according to a PennDOT news release.

Crews will also close the northbound exit ramp for Second Street. A detour will direct drivers to use Exit 44A for 13th Street to Paxton Street to Second Street.