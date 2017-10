Hersheypark in the Dark opens to guests on an appropriate date this year; Friday, October 13th.

This year there are more than 50 rides open to guests, including all 13 roller coasters. Visitors can ride Laff Trak in total darkness.

Kids can trick-or-treat at various locations and visit “Creatures of the Night” at ZooAmerica.

