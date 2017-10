HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – FedEx says it will hire 500 people for seasonal positions in Harrisburg.

The local openings include package handlers and other support positions. The company said there will be other opportunities during the holiday season and throughout the year.

FedEx says more than a third of the seasonal package handlers hired last year retained employment with the company at end of the holiday season.

Online: groundwarehousejobs.fedex.com