Employer Spotlight December

The Employer Spotlight section is presented by Signature Staffing. Signature Staffing seeks to develop long-standing relationships that address current needs and anticipate future needs. Our commitment to providing customized service along with quality personnel is our signature. Our focused and personalized approach has produced award winning services that drive organizations into the 21st century. Click here to view tips from Signature Staffing.
This month’s featured employer is UPMC Pinnacle. Learn more about the benefits of working for UPMC Pinnacle and view some of their open positions below.
UPMC Pinnacle
UPMC Pinnacle is a nationally recognized leader in providing high-quality, patient-centered healthcare services in central Pennsylvania and surrounding rural communities. Its more than 2,900 physicians and allied health professionals and approximately 11,000 employees serve a 10-county area at outpatient facilities and eight acute care hospitals with 1,360 licensed beds: UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle, UPMC Pinnacle Community Osteopathic, UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg, UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, UPMC Pinnacle Lancaster, UPMC Pinnacle Memorial, UPMC Pinnacle Hanover, and UPMC Pinnacle West Shore. The not-for-profit system anticipates caring for more than 1.2 million area residents in FY 2018. For more information, visit http://www.UPMCPinnacle.com
Highlighted Listings for October!
Medical Assistant (MA) – Pinnacle Health System
VARIOUS SHIFTS – FULL TIME/PART TIME
By submitting your application to this posting you will be considered for all Medical Assistant opportunities in our organization based on your preferences and our availability. If you have a preferred location, please include the information in your cover letter.
Medical Assistants can work in a variety of settings to include:
- Primary Care
- Surgical Services
- Specialty Care (Oncology, Cardiovascular, Neurology, Endocrinology)
- OBGYN
- Internal Medicine
- Pediatric
There are many benefits in becoming an employee at PinnacleHealth:
- Credentialed Medical Assistant program to include Certification
- Collaborative work environment
- Competitive wages and benefits
Job Summary:
Clinical Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
- Prep exam rooms
- Vital Signs
- Assist practitioner with examination
- Administering treatments
- Performing EKG’s
- Performing lab testing
Non-Clinical Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
- Answering phones
- Scheduling Appointments
- Check In/Out
- Provide test results to patient per providers orders
Minimum Requirements:
- High School Graduate or Equivalent
- Completed an approved course as a Medical Assistant
- Have current CPR (training provided)
- Must pass the Pinnacle Health System Medical Assistant test with a 80% or higher
- Must complete the Credentialed MA process within a year of employment
CONTACT
Website: UPMCPinnacle.com/Careers
Recruiters: To participate in abc27’s Employer Spotlight, contact Melissa Long today at (717) 214-3945 ex. 13 or mlong@abc27.com