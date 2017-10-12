Coleman family releases statement after daughter’s release

By Published:
This still image made from a 2013 video released by the Coleman family shows Caitlan Coleman and her husband, Canadian Joshua Boyle in a militant video given to the family. The American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released in October 2017 after years of being held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban. The two were abducted five years ago while traveling in Afghanistan and have been held by the Haqqani network. The couple had three children while in captivity. (Coleman family via AP)

STEWARTSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County family has released a short statement after their daughter and her family were released by a Taliban-linked group.

U.S. officials announced Thursday that Pakistan had secured the release of Caitlan Coleman of Stewartstown, her husband and their children, who they had in captivity for years.

Jim and Lyn Coleman posted a statement on their door that reads: “The Coleman family appreciates all the interest and concern being expressed at the joyful news that Caity, Josh, and our grandchildren have been released after five long years of captivity. At this time, we ask that everyone respect our privacy as we make plans for the future.”

Coleman was abducted five years ago while traveling in Afghanistan with her husband, Canadian Joshua Boyle. She was pregnant at the time with her first child. Their three children were born in captivity.

Boyle’s parents, Linda and Patrick Boyle, told the Toronto Star newspaper that the family was rescued in a mission by the Pakistani government.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

