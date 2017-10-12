Carlisle homeless shelter expands

By Published:

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM)– A Carlisle homeless shelter is expanding.

Carlisle C.A.R.E.S. has opened its expanded day center on Penn Street. This is where people will be evaluated before being placed in a shelter. They’ll be assessed for physical,medical, and behavioral issues.

“Sometimes when some people come seeking shelter, shelter is not always the first placement that is needed or appropriate,” said Shari Bellish, Executive Director of Carlisle Cares.

Carlisle Cares is currently helping 67 people. Only 22% of them are unemployed. The rest are working adults, children, the disabled, and the elderly.

