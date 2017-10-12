Bethesda Mission: Fighting Homelessness

Bethesda Mission provides hope and healing for hurting and homeless men, women, and children in the Harrisburg area.

Since its founding in 1914, the Mission has been an organization by, with, for the community. So, we invite anyone interested to come for a tour of any of our three main facilities: Men’s Mission, Women’s Mission, and Community Center.

Bethesda Mission is supported solely by the local community and has been for over 100 years, so we strongly believe the greater Harrisburg community has a right to visit and get involved.

Learn more in the video above or online at www.bethesdamission.org.