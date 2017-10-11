Vegetarian BBQ

By: Rachel Bacci, PowerPacks recipe contest winner
Ingredients:
- 2 can Black Beans or Pinto Beans
- 1 cup Barbecue Sauce
- 1/2 cup chopped Green Pepper
- 1/2 cup chopped Onion
Directions:
- Add onion and peppers to skillet with oil. Sauté for 3 min until onions are translucent and fragrance is developing.
- Drain and rinse the cans of beans, add to skillet along with BBQ sauce.
- Mix together until thoroughly heated about 10 minutes.
Serve along with rice or on hamburger buns and enjoy!!
$4.50 recipe feeds 4
For video of the preparation of this recipe, please click here: VIDEO