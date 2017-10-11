Trump pitches tax plan at Harrisburg International Airport

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – President Donald Trump traveled to central Pennsylvania on Wednesday to make his case for his tax overhaul plan.

“It is time to take care of our country, to rebuild our communities, and to protect our great American workers,” Trump told a crowd of about 1,000 people who gathered inside a Pennsylvania Air National Guard base at Harrisburg International Airport.

The president said his tax reform framework would benefit truckers and other middle-class workers by boosting manufacturing and lowering tax rates.

“We will cut taxes for everyday, hard-working Americans,” he said. “Under our framework, the first $12,000 for a single individual and the first $24,000 for a married couple will be tax-free, no tax at all. And remember, you’ll do your taxes on a single piece of paper.”

Trump’s plan would dramatically cut corporate tax rates from 35 percent to 20 percent, reduce the number of personal income tax brackets, and boost the standard deduction.

He said his plan will unlock the American dream for millions by eliminating tax breaks and special interest loopholes that benefit the wealthy.

“Our framework ensures that the benefits of tax reform go to the middle class, not to the highest earners,” he said.