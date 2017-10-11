The Bodhana Group: Save Against Fear!

The Bodhana Group is a nonprofit that advocates the use of tabletop gaming as a directed therapeutic and clinical practice that can benefit personal growth as well as enhance social and educational services to individuals and families.

“We believe that the inherent benefit one gets from playing games can be focused and utilized to make one better. Better at math or reading. Better at socializing or emotional expression. Better at coping skills. Better at life,” tells Jack Berkenstock, Executive Director.

Save Against Fear is The Bodhana Group’s annual 3-day game convention that helps TBG continue to offer free and low-cost therapeutic services to York, Lancaster, and Dauphin Counties.

