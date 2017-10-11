State police: 3Q drug seizures top $7M

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police seized $7.4 million in illegal drugs during the last three months.

From July 1 through September 30, troopers seized nearly 44 pounds of heroin and more than six pounds of fentanyl, state police said Wednesday. The drugs have a combined street value of $1,289,750.

Troopers also seized 92 pounds of cocaine and 50 pounds of methamphetamines valued at $3.7 million.

In the first three quarters of 2017, state police seized over $26.5 million in prohibited drugs, including 97 pounds of heroin and fentanyl.