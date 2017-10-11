School closing this week due to lice

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Foose School in Harrisburg will be closing Thursday and Friday due to a lice outbreak.

School administrators say they have been dealing with lice for about two and a half weeks now, but it has now gotten to the point that an estimated 15 to 20 percent of students are affected.

Wednesday will be a half day for the school, which was already scheduled.

On Tuesday, all of the more than 500 students at Foose School were screened for lice.

UPMC Pinnacle has donated 500 lice treatment kits to the school, which parents can pick up if needed.

“We want to give parents the opportunity to do the treatment kits at home. We know it’s a tedious process, and it’s often not a one treatment process,” said Foose School Principal, Alexis Wertz. “We need everyone’s help at home, to ensure that their home is lice free. And that when students are returning to us, we can ensure that our classrooms remain lice free.”

All students who have been found to have lice, as well as those who were absent on Tuesday, will need to be checked again on Monday.