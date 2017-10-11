Scattered showers today, clouds and drizzle hang around through Friday

TODAY: Scattered Showers, 0.25-0.50″.

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers & Drizzle, Fog. Lo 57.

THURSDAY: Light Rain & Drizzle, Cooler. Hi 62.

A short wave moving out of the Central U.S. and into Pennsylvania today will bring more rain in the form of scattered showers. Keep the umbrella handy throughout the day as showers will persist into tonight as well. The region will add another quarter to half inch of rain today to Monday’s impressive totals. This will be more, beneficial rain for the area to help make up for the recent dry stretch. Highs today will be much cooler than recent days too, with temperatures not getting out of the mid 60s thanks to the clouds and showers. Tonight will bring more light rain and drizzle with lows dropping into the upper 50s.

Tomorrow and Friday will bring strong, moist easterly flow from the Atlantic Ocean following today’s showers. This east flow will produce cloudy skies and drizzle both days with highs struggling to get out of the lower 60s. Looking ahead to the weekend: skies try to clear out on Saturday and the sunshine should peek out by the afternoon hours with highs back into the 70s. Sunday will bring partly cloudy conditions and even warmer high temperatures — mid 80s are on tap!

Even with the drop in temperatures for the next few days, we continue to see an unseasonably warm trend over the next 7-days and beyond. Fall-like temperatures are not here to stick around. The weather looks to continue to bounce around for a bit. We’ll keep you posted!