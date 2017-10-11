Robbery suspect charged with driving vehicle at deputies during arrest attempt

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man is charged with attempting to strike a pair of deputy sheriffs with his vehicle and trying to disarm another while they tried to take him into custody.

Clinton Lane Young III, 26, of Gap, is in Lancaster County Prison and was charged by the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department with robbery in a Sept. 7 incident at Target in the 900 block of Lititz Pike.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, Young drove a vehicle directly at two deputies while they were trying to arrest him for the Target robbery. That incident, which took place the afternoon of Sept. 14 in the first block of Maple Shade Road, involved a team from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit.

One of the deputies fired four shots at the vehicle Young was driving after he drove directly at them at a high rate of speed, the DA’s office said.

Young was not hit and then drove off the property as the deputies pursued him in their vehicles, according to authorities. He crashed into an embankment in the 600 block of Noble Road, about three miles from the Maple Shade Road incident.

Young is accused of exiting the vehicle and charging at a third deputy, grabbing his holstered firearm and trying to remove it.

According to authorities, Young continued to try taking the deputy’s firearm until another deputy stepped in to use a Taser.

Young had a female passenger in the vehicle during the entire incident.

No injuries were reported.

Young was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest and charges related to trying to disarm a law enforcement officer.

Young was arraigned Wednesday on the new charges and is awaiting a preliminary hearing next Wednesday.

Bail for Young was set at $750,000 in both incidents he is charged in.

