Protestors rally against president’s tax plan ahead of Midstate visit

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dozens of protestors rallied against President Donald Trump’s visit to central Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

A group of people rallied on the Capitol steps and outside the president’s speech at Harrisburg International Airport.

Trump promoted his tax reform plan, specifically how it will benefit truckers.

They said the president’s tax reform plan would hurt Americans. They were protesting, hoping more Americans would take a look at the plan and see how it will impact them.

Many protestors also said they do not think the president acts responsibly, and they worry about how he handles foreign relations.

