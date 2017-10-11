Police seek man who robbed York pizza shop with gun

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in the armed robbery of a York pizza shop.

Police released a surveillance photo of the man on Wednesday. They said he had a gun when he demanded cash from the Little Caesars Pizza at 320 East Philadelphia Street around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The suspect is described as about 6’0″ tall with a thin build, about 160 pounds, with curly brown hair, freckles, brown eyes, and a mustache.

Anyone who can identify him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 717-755-TIPS or the York police 717-846-1234. Anonymous tips can also be sent by text message to Yorktips at 847411.

A cash reward is offered for information leading to an arrest.