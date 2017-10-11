Police: Man charged after Shippensburg stabbing

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A 58-year-old man is facing numerous charges after an incident earlier this week in Shippensburg.

Around 10 p.m. Monday, police were called to an incident on the 200 block of East Orange Street and a 58-year-old man, Paul J. Beam, was taken to the hospital with stabbing injuries.

Police say Beam was stabbed after going to an apartment in a building on the 100 block of S. Prince St., looking for an ex-girlfriend.

According to police, the ex-girlfriend, a 58-year-old woman, was with a male friend who lived at the apartment.

Beam reportedly made threats that he would kill the male resident, eventually forcing his way into the apartment.

Inside, police say the male resident warned Beam he had a knife. Beam reportedly proceeded to attack the male resident, who sprayed Beam with pepper spray, before stabbing and slashing Beam, who then fled on foot.

The ex-girlfriend contacted police, who located Beam at his apartment on E. Orange Street and was transported to the hospital where police say Beam called the ex-girlfriend, again making threats against the apartment resident.

Beam is facing numerous charges including felony burglary, criminal trespass, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.

He is committed to Cumberland County Prison, bail was set for $500,000.