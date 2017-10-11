Pennsylvania college cuts player for kneeling during anthem

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

READING, Pa. (AP) – A backup quarterback has been cut from his Pennsylvania college football team for kneeling during the national anthem before a game Saturday.

Albright College sophomore Gyree Durante says he was “taught you fight for what you believe in and you don’t bow to anyone.” Professional and college football players, and those in other sports, have been kneeling or otherwise protesting during the anthem since former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick knelt to call attention to racial inequality and related issues.

A school spokeswoman says Durante was cut because he violated a team decision to show unity by kneeling during the coin toss, but standing during the anthem.

The spokeswoman says the team’s players understood there could be consequences for anyone that didn’t support the team’s decision.

