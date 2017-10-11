Penn State to delay registration for non-vaccinated students

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) – Penn State says students who don’t have up-to-date vaccinations won’t be able to register for spring classes.

The Centre Daily Times reports the school announced Tuesday that it will place registration holds on students who aren’t vaccinated against measles, mumps and rubella. Students living in dorms must also be vaccinated against meningitis.

The vaccination requirements apply to all campuses except Penn State Great Valley, which is for graduate professional students and its online World Campus.

The school had a mumps outbreak that sickened at least 77 students in the spring 2017 semester.

Information from: Centre Daily Times, http://www.centredaily.com

