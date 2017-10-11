Penbrook police warn residents about scam calls

PENBROOK, Pa. (WHTM) – Scammers have been trying to get money and valuable information from innocent people lately, according to the Penbrook Borough Police Department.

The department has taken reports about scammers calling from what appear to be local telephone numbers.

Callers claim to be with the IRS or with immigration or law enforcement officials.

Victims are told they have a warrant for their arrest and they can cancel the warrant by providing sensitive information or sending money via gift cards.

Police advise residents to educate themselves about scams with tips from the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office at attorneygeneral.gov.

The IRS also has information about scams at irs.gov.

