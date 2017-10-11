Paltrow and Jolie accounts may have sealed Weinstein’s fate

The Associated Press Published:
This combination photo shows actresses, top row from left, Gwyneth Paltrow, Rosanna Arquette, Mira Sorvino and bottom row from left, Rose McGowan, Angelina Jolie Pitt, Asia Argento and Ashley Judd, who are among the many women who have spoken out against Harvey Weinstein in on-the-record reports that detailed claims of sexual abuse. (AP Photo/File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Two of Hollywood’s most powerful women may have sealed the fate of Harvey Weinstein.

Tuesday’s accounts from Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie of harassment they say they endured from Weinstein were the latest shocking revelation in the mogul’s downfall. The accounts published in The New York Times came hours after The New Yorker reported that three women have accused Weinstein of raping them.

Weinstein has been silent on the accusations, but many in Hollywood were not. Condemnation rained down Tuesday from one-time Weinstein collaborators Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, and numerous other Hollywood actors and executives.

Cathy Schulman is the president of the advocacy group Women in Film. She says Weinstein’s says it remains to be seen whether Weinstein’s downfall will lead to meaningful change in Hollywood.

