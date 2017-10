NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man is accused of defrauding his employer by using a company gas card for personal use.

Austin Krick, 23, of Denver, used the card between June 6 and Sept. 15 to purchase gas totaling $3,196.94, New Holland police said.

Krick was employed by Penn Jersey Products. He admitted to company officials and to police that he used the card for himself and without permission.

He was charged with access device fraud and released on $15,000 unsecured bail.