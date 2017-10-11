Gov. Wolf signs ‘right-to-try’ drug bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gov. Tom Wolf has signed legislation that gives terminally ill patients the right to try experimental treatments not approved by the FDA.

The experimental treatments include investigational drugs, biological products, and medical devices.

“I have supported and will continue to support legislation that gives patients power in their health care decisions,” Wolf said in a statement Wednesday. “At no time is that more important than when faced with a terminal illness. Having the chance to try all options can offer hope and better quality of life for many.”

House Bill 45 was passed unanimously by the House and Senate. The measure allows drugmakers to make products available to eligible patients with a terminal illness after one successful clinical trial.

Physicians would not be held liable for recommending the use of an investigational product.

Insurers are not required to cover the experimental treatments, but manufacturers may elect to provide them to eligible patients without receiving compensation.