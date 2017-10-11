Former McCaskey principal to head district program

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Dr. Bill Jimenez, the former principal of Lancaster’s McCaskey Campus, will head up one of the district’s largest programs.

Jimenez has accepted the position as principal of the Developing Academic and Social Health program, the district announced Wednesday.

Jimenez last week was placed on leave until the school board’s meeting on Oct. 17.

Superintendent Dr. Damaris Rau said Jimenez’s new position is subject to the board’s approval at the Oct. 17 meeting, and he will remain on leave until that time.

“I want to make clear that Dr. Jimenez’s current leave is not a result of a violation of district rules or policies,” Rau said in a statement.

Rau said DASH is a special education placement for students who have traditionally not been successful in the general education setting. The program does not currently have a principal.