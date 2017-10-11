Float away aches and pains

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – What if you could make all of your stress, aches, and pains just dissolve and float away? A new type of spa in Cumberland County promises to do just that.

It’s called Dissolve Float Spa on Market Street in Camp Hill. There are no doctors or prescriptions, but a natural way to heal the mind and body.

“You can dissolve away stress. You can dissolve away pain. You can dissolve away anxiety,” owner Mike Heiter said.

You go into a private room with pods filled with water and 900 pounds of Epsom salts. The water is heated to your skin’s temperature. The high salt concentration lets you stay afloat from gravity and the stresses of life. For an hour, you float and block out the outside world.

Studies show floatation therapy can decrease anxiety, aches and pains from stress and tension, arthritis and even improve muscle range.

“My joints and my muscles feel really good. It was almost like the joint pain and any muscle tension melts away when you float,” Katzaman said.

Floatation therapy can also help with learning and concentration and just make you feel better. Jared Chumley of Carlisle has PTSD. He says floating helps him cope.

“I’m just floating in the darkness and I’m completely relaxed,” he said. “I take a nap and I come out feeling 100-percent refreshed.”

Open since May 2016, the spa has done more than 5,500 floats. A filtration system cleans the water three times between floats. You can wear a bathing suit, but it’s recommended you wear your birthday suit.

For more information on floating, prices and discounts for military veterans and senior citizens, go to www.dissolvefloat.com.