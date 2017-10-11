Elizabethtown man pleads guilty to fatal DUI crash

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An Elizabethtown man faces a mandatory minimum of 3-6 years in prison for a crash near Middletown that killed his passenger last winter.

Anthony Custis, 37, recently pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle, manslaughter, and other charges related to the Feb. 4 crash, District Attorney Ed Marsico’s office said.

Prosecutors said Custis was under the influence of alcohol and traveling more than 100 mph when his vehicle left the Toll House Road exit of Interstate 283 in Londonderry Township and collided with two trees. His passenger, 28-year-old Brittany Corsnitz of Elizabethtown, died at the scene.

He is scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 29.

The district attorney’s office said Corsnitz is the second person Custis has killed while driving. Virginia State Police charged him with reckless driving in the 2014 death of a tow truck driver who was working on the outer loop of I-495 in Fairfax County.