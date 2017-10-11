Dura-Bond to lay off 180 at Steelton plant

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Dura-Bond Industries will lay off about 180 employees at its Steelton facility.

The duration of the layoffs are uncertain and are expected to begin on or about Nov. 15, according to a WARN notice filed with the state Department of Labor and Industry.

Ray Napoli, president of the United Steelworkers Local 1688, said the layoffs will draw down the workforce of Dura-Bond Pipe Steelton to about 220 union workers.

Dura-Bond Industries is based in Export, in western Pennsylvania. The Steelton plant at 2716 South Front Street, purchased from Bethlehem Steel in 2003, produces and coats steel pipe, mostly for the natural gas and oil industries.