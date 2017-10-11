Critics say Trump birth control rule ignores science

The Associated Press Published:
Donald Trump
In this July 24, 2017 photo, President Donald Trump speaks about healthcare in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington. Trump is allowing more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women by claiming religious or moral objections, issuing new rules Friday that take another step in rolling back the Obama health care law. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Trump administration’s new birth control rule is raising questions among some doctors and researchers.

They say it overlooks known benefits of contraception while selectively citing data that raise doubts about effectiveness and safety.

Recently issued rules allow more employers to opt out of covering birth control as a preventive benefit for women under former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

The regulations ultimately address issues of individual conscience and religious teaching, but they also delve into medical research and scholarly studies on birth control.

It’s on this point that researchers are questioning the Trump administration. They say the administration has omitted some recent research and stretches other studies to the breaking point.

The administration says it is protecting freedom of conscience.

